Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which part of day usually has the highest relative humidity?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you’ve ever wondered why you don’t see TV meteorologists speak of relative humidity as much as years ago, it is because it can be a tricky concept for most to understand. It isn’t when the air feels the muggiest. Take a look at my trivia question and see how you do below.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question May 18 (WITN)

This is a big hint, so if you don’t want me to give it away, stop reading and scroll down now to see the answer. Ok, here is the big hint. Think of which part of the day are you most likely to see dew on the grass? That is when the air has 100 percent relative humidity which is the highest it can be.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer May 18 (WITN)

Yes, sunrise is when the relative humidity is likely to be the highest. The cooler the air, the less water vapor it can hold. Think of the temperature as the size of cup holding water. The cooler the air, the smaller the cup. If the amount of moisture doesn’t change through the day, the smaller cup may be full at sunrise. As the cup grows with the temperature, it may only be half full by afternoon, thus 50% relative humidity. Hotter air with the same amount of water in it will feel muggier than cooler air in the morning. I told you in was tricky. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.