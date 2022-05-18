Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Nabisco

Pet of the Week: Nabisco
Pet of the Week: Nabisco(Humane Society of Eastern Carolina)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Nabisco is WITN’s May 18 Pet of the Week.

The pup is in need of a friendly family to help him with socialization because he can be a timid dog.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says his personality comes out more and more everyday.

If you’re interested in showing Nabisco a loving home, fill out an adoption application to meet him.

The society says he appears to be other dog friendly, however a meet and greet is required for a families current dogs.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
There was a line this afternoon at this Onslow County polling place.
Polls now closed for primary election
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd won their party nominations for U.S. Senate.
Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley declared winners in Senate primary

Latest News

Techer of the Week: Scarlette Lyon
Teacher of the Week: Scarlett Lyon
First Alert Forecast For May 18, 2022
First Alert Forecast For May 18, 2022
Davis wins Democratic primary for 1st Congressional District
Sandy Smith wins 1st District GOP primary