Pet of the Week: Nabisco

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Nabisco is WITN’s May 18 Pet of the Week.

The pup is in need of a friendly family to help him with socialization because he can be a timid dog.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says his personality comes out more and more everyday.

If you’re interested in showing Nabisco a loving home, fill out an adoption application to meet him.

The society says he appears to be other dog friendly, however a meet and greet is required for a families current dogs.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.