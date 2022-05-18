Pet of the Week: Nabisco
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Nabisco is WITN’s May 18 Pet of the Week.
The pup is in need of a friendly family to help him with socialization because he can be a timid dog.
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says his personality comes out more and more everyday.
If you’re interested in showing Nabisco a loving home, fill out an adoption application to meet him.
The society says he appears to be other dog friendly, however a meet and greet is required for a families current dogs.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.