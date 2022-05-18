Advertisement

One vote separates New Bern mayoral race, runoff likely

Jeffrey Odham / Toussaint Summers
Jeffrey Odham / Toussaint Summers(jeffreyodham.com / summersformayor.com)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Toussaint Summers, former New Bern police chief, and Jeffrey Odham, current New Bern alderman, have only one vote separating them in the New Bern mayoral race.

All votes have been tallied and Summers has 2,622 votes to Odham’s 2,621.

Because four people ran for the position, the winner needed more than 50% of the vote to claim the victory outright. Instead, both only have 46%.

This means a runoff is likely.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
700 block of North Market Street
Man in critical condition after Washington shooting
Graphical representation of severe weather threats Eastern NC will experience Monday (5-16-22)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 11pm for Coastal NC
George W. Graham, Johnnie Mosley
Two former Lenoir County leaders die over the weekend

Latest News

Rep. Madison Cawthorn talked to reporters on election night.
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary
Don Davis | Erica Smith
Davis wins Democratic primary for 1st Congressional District
Elizabeth Liles / P.J. Connelly
P.J. Connelly wins Greenville mayoral race
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd won their party nominations for U.S. Senate.
Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley declared winners in Senate primary