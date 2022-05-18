One vote separates New Bern mayoral race, runoff likely

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Toussaint Summers, former New Bern police chief, and Jeffrey Odham, current New Bern alderman, have only one vote separating them in the New Bern mayoral race.

All votes have been tallied and Summers has 2,622 votes to Odham’s 2,621.

Because four people ran for the position, the winner needed more than 50% of the vote to claim the victory outright. Instead, both only have 46%.

This means a runoff is likely.

