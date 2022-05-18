U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded the North Carolina GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, a spokesperson says.
Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors.
He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.”
Cawthorn also infuriated fellow Republicans in Congress when he alleged on a podcast that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington.
Edwards received an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.
