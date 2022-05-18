Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes North Carolina GOP primary

Rep. Madison Cawthorn talked to reporters on election night.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn talked to reporters on election night.(WHNS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has conceded the North Carolina GOP primary to state Sen. Chuck Edwards, a spokesperson says.

Several GOP leaders have turned away from the 26-year-old congressman, with some citing a series of unforced errors.

He called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.”

Cawthorn also infuriated fellow Republicans in Congress when he alleged on a podcast that he had been invited to an orgy in Washington.

Edwards received an endorsement from U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

