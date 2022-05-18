Advertisement

New McFlurry coming to McDonald’s just in time for summer

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.
The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry comes to McDonald's May 25.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s is adding a new McFlurry to its menu just in time for summer.

The Chocolatey Pretzel McFlurry is vanilla soft-serve ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzel bits topped with a caramel swirl.

It goes on sale May 25.

The company calls it the “perfect combination of salty and sweet.”

This is the second sweet treat added to the menu recently. The Glazed Pull Apart Donut went on sale earlier this month.

McDonald’s said it hopes the tasty treats keep customers coming back or bring in new customers as prices continue to increase because of inflation.

In the first quarter, the company’s prices were 8% higher than they were a year earlier.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
Sandy Smith / Sandy Roberson
Sandy Smith wins 1st District GOP primary
There was a line this afternoon at this Onslow County polling place.
Polls now closed for primary election
Elizabeth Liles / P.J. Connelly
P.J. Connelly wins Greenville mayoral race

Latest News

AP sources: the Department of Homeland Security will pause a disinformation board sharply...
AP sources: DHS will pause disinformation board
This photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3,...
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd’s death
The Social Security Administration just released its annual list of most popular baby names,...
Here are the top baby names of 2021
Stephen Bera went before a judge earlier this month.
Live stream meeting led to secret peeping arrest of Jacksonville teacher