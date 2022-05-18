New Director of Athletics named for Pitt County Schools

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools has announced its new director of athletics for the upcoming school year.

PCS Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker named Rob Maloney for the new title Wednesday.

Maloney, a longtime district administrator, coach, and teacher who currently serves as athletics director and head boys basketball coach at D.H. Conley High School, will begin his new duties on July 1. He succeeds Ron Butler, who will retire following the end of the 2021-22 academic year after 13 years in that role.

”Rob’s dedicated service, leadership, and unparalleled commitment to the academic and athletic goals for our student-athletes at Pitt County Schools make him a natural fit for this position,” Lenker said. “Athletics is an integral part of providing a well-rounded experience for many and his vision for sustained excellence, both in the classroom and on the fields and courts of competition, squarely aligns with our mission.”

He was appointed head boys basketball coach at DHC in 2000 before assuming the athletics director title six years later. Maloney began his teaching career at A.G. Cox Middle School in 1993 and transitioned to Conley in 1996 to accept a science position, and later, moved into the physical education curriculum.

In addition to his current duties, he has coached football (Cox, Conley) and girls basketball (Conley). Maloney has led the Vikings to four regular-season conference championships, including the 2022 Big Carolina 3A/4A title, three league tournament trophies, and a North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Sectional championship.

”I have worked in Pitt County Schools for over 29 years as a teacher, coach and athletics director,” Maloney said. “As a certified athletic administrator, I have had the opportunity to serve in many different leadership roles that have helped to prepare me for this position and I look forward to fostering new relationships and working with all of our athletic programs in this new role.”

The PCS Athletics Director position has direct oversight of athletics directors (grades 6-12), coaches (6-12), health and physical education teachers (K-12), driver education contractors and community school staff.

