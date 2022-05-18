Nash County man held on $1.5 million bond for drug trafficking

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County deputies say a man is being held on a $1.5 million bond after being arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Sean Mills was being investigated for possible drug trafficking in the Nash County area.

In Nash County, he was charged with:

Two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in methamphetamine by selling

Trafficking in methamphetamine by delivering

Trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation

Two counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance

In Franklin County, Mills was charged with:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place

Deputies say in the middle of 2020, the sheriff’s office started an investigation of Mills, believing he was supplying cocaine and meth in the Nashville, Spring Hope, and Castalia areas of Nash County.

We’re told that in June of 2021, deputies seized nearly four and a half pounds of meth from 5393 Boulden Road in Nashville, which was later found to belong to Mills.

Deputies say as the investigation continued in May of this year, Mills tried to sell more than a pound of meth to an undercover officer.

The sheriff’s office says on Tuesday, its deputies, DEA, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office carried out search warrants at 5393 Boulden Rd, 5431 Boulden Rd, 895 N NC 58 in Castalia, and 12767 Eagle Ridge Drive in Zebulon.

Deputies say over the course of the whole investigation, they seized more than 11.5 pounds of meth, nearly ten pounds of cocaine, five pounds of marijuana, and five weapons.

Mills is being held on a $1.5 million secured bond and his first court appearance was Wednesday.

