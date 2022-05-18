Live stream meeting led to secret peeping arrest of Jacksonville teacher

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are more troubling details about an Eastern Carolina teacher who police said was secretly recording students in his classroom.

Stephen Bera has been charged by Jacksonville police with 10 counts of using or installing a photographic image and 10 counts of possessing photographic images from peeping.

Police last month said they found a hidden camera inside his New Bridge Middle School classroom where he taught language arts.

According to documents obtained by WITN News, police learned of the hidden camera when on the evening of April 28th, Bera was on a Microsoft Teams classroom session with two students and their guardians.

The document says people in the virtual meeting observed Bera “unbuckling his belt and unzipping his pants” after he projected explicit videos of young girls in his class. It says the teacher was then seen in what appeared to be engaged in a “self-pleasing activity”.

Apparently, Bera didn’t realize his laptop camera was live and that other people could see what he was doing at this time.

The activity was reported by the school’s principal to the school system’s chief technical officer who then remotely logged in to Bera’s school-issued laptop and got a copy of the live-streamed Teams meeting, which he gave to the police.

When he was arrested, police would only say the videos they seized showed students in various stages of undress. Sources have told WITN News that the girls were using Bera’s classroom to change clothes for a school activity when the hidden camera captured them.

The document said the videos showed “up-skirt undergarments of minor juvenile students” as well as videos of female students undressing in his classroom.

Bera resigned his teaching position after his arrest and was released on a $38,000 bond.

Last month, police said there was nothing to indicate the teacher had any physical contact with any of the children.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.