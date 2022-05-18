Advertisement

Kinston police car and other vehicle involved in crash

(Source: Gray News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say one of their officers was involved in a crash in Kinston Wednesday.

Major R.G. Russell says an officer was responding to a call at about 2:34 p.m. when they collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Plaza Boulevard and North Herritage Street.

Russell says the police car was traveling east on Plaza Boulevard and the other vehicle was traveling north on Herritage Street when they collided.

WITN is told that because the police officer was involved, the NC State Highway Patrol was called and they are handling the investigation.

