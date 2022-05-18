Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Warm, sunny Wednesday then a mini heat wave arrives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve got one more comfortable day on tap Wednesday with sunshine and low humidity. Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s by late afternoon. Winds will be light and become southeasterly late in the day.

Highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the 90s, our first stretch of widespread 90° weather of the year. Along with the heat will come higher humidity. Outside of an isolated storm late on Thursday, the forecast looks dry into Saturday. A system approaching for ;late Sunday and Monday will kick up the much needed rain chances. An update of the drought is expected Thursday morning.

Also, while hurricane season isn’t until June 1, there is a potential system which may form over the Western Caribbean Sea by early next week. Stay with WITN for your First Alert Tropical Forecast.

Wednesday

Sunny and warm. High of 85. Wind NE/SE 5-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. High of 93. Wind SW 7-12. Rain chance: 30% PM

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW-10

Sunday

Partly cloudy with a chance of a late day storm. High 90. Wind SW 10-20. Rain chance 30%

