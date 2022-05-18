Advertisement

Davis wins Democratic primary for 1st Congressional District

Don Davis | Erica Smith
Don Davis | Erica Smith(NC Legislature, Smith campaign)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - State Senator Don Davis has won the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District.

Davis defeated Erica Smith, a former state senator by a two-to-one margin.

Davis is the former mayor of Snow Hill and will face the winner of the GOP primary in November.

Incumbent Rep. G.K. Butterfield decided to retire after the GOP-controlled state legislature redrew maps making the 1st District more favorable to a Republican candidate.

