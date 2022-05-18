Advertisement

Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary

Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County will have a new sheriff come December after Ernie Coleman lost in tonight’s primary election.

Scott Hammonds, a former National Guardsman, defeated the two-term sheriff by a vote count of 3,925 to 2,696.

Hammonds will face Corey Rogerson, the winner of the Democratic primary, in November.

Coleman, a former state trooper, was elected sheriff in 2014. He will finish his second term this winter later this year.

