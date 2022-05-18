Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse

Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging a hole on the beach on Tuesday.(Source: KYW/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (Gray News) - One person is dead and another hurt after a sand collapse at a New Jersey beach.

Authorities said the siblings were digging in the sand when they became trapped.

A person who helped in the rescue said the hole was about 6 feet deep, and many bystanders tried to dig them out, KYW reported.

Emergency crews worked to free them and were able to rescue a 17-year-old girl. Her 18-year-old brother, identified as Levy Caverley, died at the scene, KYW said.

Police say the two were visiting from Maine with family.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
There was a line this afternoon at this Onslow County polling place.
Polls now closed for primary election
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
Scott Hammonds / Ernie Coleman
Beaufort County sheriff defeated in primary
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd won their party nominations for U.S. Senate.
Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley declared winners in Senate primary

Latest News

A Wisconsin man is keeping up his Big Mac streak that's been going strong for 50 years.
Wisconsin man eats a Big Mac every day for 50 years
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball...
US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men
Pet of the Week: Nabisco
Pet of the Week: Nabisco
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas visited a remodeled processing center in...
Mayorkas tours border to prepare for asylum limits to end