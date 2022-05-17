Wayne County manager resigns

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Manager Craig Honeycutt announced his resignation from the position Tuesday.

Wayne County Spokesperson Joel Gillie says Honeycutt’s last day of work is June 30th.

Gillie says Honeycutt was hired by the county on March 13th, 2017 as the assistant county manager and then promoted to county manager on Jan. 3rd, 2018.

WITN is told the county board of commissioners will immediately begin the process of finding Honeycutt’s replacement.

Honeycutt is accepting an assistant city manager position with the City of Burlington.

