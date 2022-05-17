Voter turnout in Pitt County up from four years ago, as of 2 p.m.

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Board of Elections reports more than 15,000 people in the county have voted as of 2:00 p.m. on Election Day.

The board of elections says that as of 2:00 p.m., there have been 15,594 voters. That’s more than the 13,636 voters there were at 2:00 p.m. on Election Day in 2018.

WITN is told that out of those 15,594 voters, 9,894 voted by way of absentee ballot or one-stop voting. That compares with 2018 when 7,672 voters voted by way of absentee ballot or one-stop voting.

The number of voters who cast ballots will be updated again at 4:00 p.m., and then for the final time around 7:30 p.m.

