Two men booked in Pitt County on drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested in Pitt County on drug charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith and 24-year-old Akyree Collins-Smith were arrested on Friday after detectives stopped a vehicle due to a traffic violation.

Deputies say 24-year-old Aveon Collins-Smith was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance (MDMA), maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, simple possession of a schedule-II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Akyree Collins-Smith was charged with two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine.

WITN is told that after the traffic stop, detectives got a search warrant for a home on Ernest Loftin Road outside of Ayden and found MDMA, Oxycodone, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a gun.

Aveon Collins-Smith was jailed and released after posting a $67,500 secured bond. Akyree Collins-Smith was booked and released after posting a $50,000 secured bond.

