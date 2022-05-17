State law requires people to remove signs from polling places by Thursday morning

N.C. (WITN) - State law requires that people take down their signs from polling places within 36 hours of polls closing.

Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis says there is no need to wait 36 hours, but that is the limit that signs are allowed to be kept up after the polls close. That means by 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19th, signs must be removed.

“We would like to stay on the good side of these facilities that have allowed us to use their buildings,” Davis said.

