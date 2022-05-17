Advertisement

State law requires people to remove signs from polling places by Thursday morning

Signs up in front of a Pitt County polling site
Signs up in front of a Pitt County polling site(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.C. (WITN) - State law requires that people take down their signs from polling places within 36 hours of polls closing.

Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis says there is no need to wait 36 hours, but that is the limit that signs are allowed to be kept up after the polls close. That means by 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19th, signs must be removed.

“We would like to stay on the good side of these facilities that have allowed us to use their buildings,” Davis said.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
700 block of North Market Street
Man in critical condition after Washington shooting
Graphical representation of severe weather threats Eastern NC will experience Monday (5-16-22)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 11pm for Coastal NC
George W. Graham, Johnnie Mosley
Two former Lenoir County leaders die over the weekend

Latest News

There was a line this afternoon at this Onslow County polling place.
Polls now closed for primary election
Primary election day
North Carolina election officials weigh in on growing hostility toward election workers
Citizens vote in Onslow County for primary election
Elections heat up in Eastern Carolina counties
Craig Honeycutt has Wayne County since January of 2018.
Wayne County manager resigns