State DOT debuts brand new Ocracoke passenger ferry
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Transportation has announced the debut of a new passenger-only ferry.
The ferry is called the Ocracoke Express and will run a seasonal schedule between Hatteras and Ocracoke as an addition to the existing year-round vehicle ferry service.
The NCDOT says the ferry will be making three daily round trips between May 17th and Labor Day, Sept. 5th. Departures from Hatteras will be at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., with return trips at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.
Its first trip was Monday.
Reservations can be made on the North Carolina Ferry System website.
