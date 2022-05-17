State DOT debuts brand new Ocracoke passenger ferry

HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - The state Department of Transportation has announced the debut of a new passenger-only ferry.

The ferry is called the Ocracoke Express and will run a seasonal schedule between Hatteras and Ocracoke as an addition to the existing year-round vehicle ferry service.

The NCDOT says the ferry will be making three daily round trips between May 17th and Labor Day, Sept. 5th. Departures from Hatteras will be at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., with return trips at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Its first trip was Monday.

Reservations can be made on the North Carolina Ferry System website.

