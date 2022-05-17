Advertisement

National Park Service updates cleanup efforts after Rodanthe homes fall into ocean

Two volunteer beach cleanup event participants stand near piles of collected house debris.
Two volunteer beach cleanup event participants stand near piles of collected house debris.(The National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts continue to clean up the mess along the Outer Banks caused by the collapse of homes into the ocean.

The National Park Service said that significant debris removal efforts are underway following the collapse of the two unoccupied homes in Rodanthe last week.

Volunteers and National Park Service staff work together to place collected debris into vehicle.
Volunteers and National Park Service staff work together to place collected debris into vehicle.(National Park Service)

Officials said that owners of the homes have contracted debris removal companies.

Meanwhile, the park service said that several volunteers and park service employees have joined together since the collapse to clean miles of beach at Cape Hatteras Seashore.

Debris that was collected and later removed by a contractor hired by owners of collapsed houses.
Debris that was collected and later removed by a contractor hired by owners of collapsed houses.(National Park Service)

Officials said due to the extensive amounts of debris that continue to be found along approximately 15 miles of beach, the seashore has brought in the National Park Service’s Eastern Incident Management Team to assist with cleanup operations.

There have been eight separate volunteer beach cleanup events that the park service said included 125 volunteers contributing 215 hours of assistance.

As far as next steps, the park service said that it will monitor and participate in beach cleanup as well as communicate with owners of homes that it believes pose a risk to the seashore and visitors.

Officials said the beach next to Ocean Drive in Rodanthe will remain closed until safety hazards are removed.

