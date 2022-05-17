Man & woman arrested in Pitt County on drug charges

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman have been arrested in Pitt County on drug charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Gladys Jones and 70-year-old Levy Jones, Jr. were arrested on Friday when detectives executed a search warrant on a home on Sheppard Mill Road in Stokes.

Deputies say Gladys Jones was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Levy Jones was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony conspiracy.

WITN is told when detectives searched the home on Sheppard Mill Road, they found crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and multiple guns.

Gladys Jones was jailed and released on a $15,000 bond. Levy Jones was jailed and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

