Advertisement

Man & woman arrested in Pitt County on drug charges

Gladys Jones / Levy Jones Jr.
Gladys Jones / Levy Jones Jr.(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man and woman have been arrested in Pitt County on drug charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Gladys Jones and 70-year-old Levy Jones, Jr. were arrested on Friday when detectives executed a search warrant on a home on Sheppard Mill Road in Stokes.

Deputies say Gladys Jones was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Levy Jones was charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and felony conspiracy.

WITN is told when detectives searched the home on Sheppard Mill Road, they found crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and multiple guns.

Gladys Jones was jailed and released on a $15,000 bond. Levy Jones was jailed and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Aveon Collins-Smith & Akyree Collins-Smith
Two men booked in Pitt County on drug charges
‘Inspirational to us all’: Kinston leaders remember former mayor
‘Inspirational to us all’: Kinston leaders remember former mayor
Church Leaders react to recent mass shootings
Church Leaders react to recent mass shootings
Former Kinston Mayor Johnnie Mosley helping those displaced by flooding after Hurricane Floyd
‘Inspirational to us all’: Kinston leaders remember former mayor