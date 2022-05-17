Man charged in Friday’s shooting of teenager in Kinston
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in the shooting of a teenager that happened last week in Kinston.
Kinston police said they charged Jameon Strong, of Kinston, with attempted murder for shooting the 17-year-old.
The shooting happened Friday night around 6:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue.
The 21-year-old Strong was jailed under a $1 million bond.
<
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.