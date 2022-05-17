Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Moonlit skies tonight then more sunshine Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skies will be clear and moonlit tonight. Wednesday, temperatures will climb from the upper 50s at sunrise to the mid 80s by late afternoon. Winds will be light during the morning then become southeasterly late in the day.

Highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the 90s, our first stretch of 90° weather of the year. Along with the heat will come higher humidity. Outside of an isolated storm late on Thursday, the forecast looks dry into Saturday. A system approaching for Sunday and Monday will kick up the much needed rain chances. An update of the drought is expected Thursday morning.

Also, while hurricane season isn’t until June 1, there is a potential system which may form over the Western Caribbean Sea by early next week. Stay with WITN for your First Alert Tropical Forecast.

Tonight

Moonlit and pleasantly cool. Low of 58. Wind: light

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warm. High of 85. Wind NE/SE 5-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. High of 91. Wind SW 7-12. Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.