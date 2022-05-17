Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Moonlit skies tonight then more sunshine Wednesday

Near record highs will build in late in the week
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, May 17th at 4:30am
By Phillip Williams
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Skies will be clear and moonlit tonight. Wednesday, temperatures will climb from the upper 50s at sunrise to the mid 80s by late afternoon. Winds will be light during the morning then become southeasterly late in the day.

Highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the 90s, our first stretch of 90° weather of the year. Along with the heat will come higher humidity. Outside of an isolated storm late on Thursday, the forecast looks dry into Saturday. A system approaching for Sunday and Monday will kick up the much needed rain chances. An update of the drought is expected Thursday morning.

Also, while hurricane season isn’t until June 1, there is a potential system which may form over the Western Caribbean Sea by early next week. Stay with WITN for your First Alert Tropical Forecast.

Tonight

Moonlit and pleasantly cool. Low of 58. Wind: light

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warm. High of 85. Wind NE/SE 5-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. High of 91. Wind SW 7-12. Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
700 block of North Market Street
Man in critical condition after Washington shooting
Graphical representation of severe weather threats Eastern NC will experience Monday (5-16-22)
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe Thunderstorm Watch extended until 11pm for Coastal NC
George W. Graham, Johnnie Mosley
Two former Lenoir County leaders die over the weekend

Latest News

This is the second house to collapse last week in Rodanthe.
GOOD NEWS: Bacteria levels in Rodanthe & Buxton safe after last week’s storm
Grand Money lottery ticket
‘It’s lucky now’: Edgecombe Co. woman wins $2 million on Friday the 13th
There was a line this afternoon at this Onslow County polling place.
Voting open until 7:30 p.m. for primary election
Police say the body of Rhaim Santiago was found in a field near the Brightleaf Flea Market in...
Clayton man wanted in Fayetteville double murder killed himself, police say