Jacksonville man arrested in weekend bar shooting

Stanley Rios, Jr.
Stanley Rios, Jr.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville man has been charged after being identified as the suspect in a weekend shooting.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Stanley Rios, Jr. was arrested Sunday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deputies say the shooting happened at GoodFellas Bar on Richlands Highway on Saturday. When deputies arrived, they learned a victim was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, and Rios had been in a verbal fight with them earlier at the bar.

WITN is told Rios was jailed under a $115,000 secured bond.

