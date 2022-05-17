Advertisement

‘It’s lucky now’: Edgecombe Co. woman wins $2 million on Friday the 13th

Grand Money lottery ticket
Grand Money lottery ticket(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Tarboro woman says Friday the 13th can never be called unlucky again after she won $2 million on the day.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Frederica Bridgers, 47, bought a $20 Grand Money ticket from Tobacco Plus on St. Andrew Street in Tarboro last Friday.

“Nobody can ever tell me that it’s a bad luck day anymore,” Bridgers says. “It’s lucky now.”

Bridgers says when she scratched the ticket at home, she initially didn’t think she won anything.

Bridgers arrived at lottery headquarters and decided to collect the lump sum amount of $1.2 million and after taxes, took home $852,126.

Bridgers says she wants to set aside some of the money for her immediate family and possibly start her own business.

