Hatteras Connector, new waterway established by Coast Guard

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A new navigational channel in the Hatteras Inlet has been established thanks to the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina.

“The safety of mariners navigating Hatteras Inlet remains a top priority of the Coast Guard,” said Lt. Greg Kennerley, Waterways Management Chief for Sector North Carolina in a press release.

The Hatteras Connector will replace the South Ferry Channel after that waterway became shallower, only three to four feet deep, after storms and became too dangerous to travel through.

On May 6, 2022 the new waterway was completed after a two week dredging project with the U.S Army Corps’ dredger unit Merritt.

“The Coast Guard will continue to actively monitor the shoaling and position aids to navigation to mark best and safest water,” Kennerley said.

