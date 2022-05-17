Advertisement

GOOD NEWS: Bacteria levels in Rodanthe & Buxton safe after last week’s storm

This is the second house to collapse last week in Rodanthe.
This is the second house to collapse last week in Rodanthe.(Cape Hatteras National Seashore)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - There is some good news in the aftermath of last week’s storm on the Outer Banks.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says the tests of bacteria levels in areas of Rodanthe and Buxton have met state and federal standards for swimming and water play.

The state Recreational Water Quality Program says the samples, which were collected Monday in Rodanthe and Buxton, showed bacteria levels well below the single sample standard of 104 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water.

The program reminds the public that they should be cautious of any notices from local governments or the National Park Service about debris in the water before entering any ocean water or walking on the beach.

The Department of Environmental Quality said last week that the public should be aware of potential pollution from possible septic system failures in ocean swimming waters where high tides flooded septic systems.

The department says officials sample 215 sites throughout North Carolina’s coastal region, mostly on a weekly basis from April to October. From there, testing continues on a reduced schedule, when waters are colder.

More information on the state Recreational Water Quality Program can be found here.

