Duke Energy: More than 1,200 Craven County customers out of power
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duke Energy is reporting that more than 1,200 customers are out of power in Craven County as of 10:10 p.m.
The areas that appear to be most affected are in western New Bern and Trent Woods.
The outages were first reported at 8:33 p.m.
Lt. Derek Dubay with the New Bern Police Department said there are outages on Trent Road between Highland Avenue and Glenburnie Road and on Yarmouth Road.
