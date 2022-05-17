Duke Energy: More than 1,200 Craven County customers out of power

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duke Energy is reporting that more than 1,200 customers are out of power in Craven County as of 10:10 p.m.

The areas that appear to be most affected are in western New Bern and Trent Woods.

The outages were first reported at 8:33 p.m.

Lt. Derek Dubay with the New Bern Police Department said there are outages on Trent Road between Highland Avenue and Glenburnie Road and on Yarmouth Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.