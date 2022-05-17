Advertisement

Duke Energy: More than 1,200 Craven County customers out of power

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duke Energy is reporting that more than 1,200 customers are out of power in Craven County as of 10:10 p.m.

The areas that appear to be most affected are in western New Bern and Trent Woods.

The outages were first reported at 8:33 p.m.

Lt. Derek Dubay with the New Bern Police Department said there are outages on Trent Road between Highland Avenue and Glenburnie Road and on Yarmouth Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Dr. David Fonseca
Martin County Schools superintendent resigns
Greenville Community Christian Church facility manager Urban Turnage
Eastern Carolina church leaders speak on safety in wake of mass shootings
‘Inspirational to us all’: Kinston leaders remember former mayor
‘Inspirational to us all’: Kinston leaders remember former mayor
Church Leaders react to recent mass shootings
Church Leaders react to recent mass shootings