Part of Craven County Industrial Park shut down due to believed electrical fire

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Part of the Craven County Industrial Park was shut down Monday night due to safety concerns over smoke in one building that was consistent with an electrical fire caused by storms.

Part of the park near the Chatsworth Products building was shut down as fire crews, industrial plant managers, and Duke Energy workers walked through the building to make sure the threat was contained.

Brian Weems, West of New Bern Volunteer Fire Department assistant chief, says everyone was evacuated from the affected area and everyone is safe.

The cause of the fire has not yet officially been confirmed.

No. 9 Township Fire & Rescue, New Bern Fire-Rescue, and several other departments are also still on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WITN and WITN-TV for updates.

