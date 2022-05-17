Clayton man wanted in Fayetteville double murder killed himself, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) - The Fayetteville Police Department confirms Rhaim Santiago, 29, of Clayton, who was wanted in a double homicide in Fayetteville, has died.

WRAL reports police said Santiago killed himself in Johnston County on Tuesday morning after a manhunt that lasted over 24 hours.

Santiago went missing Monday after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree kidnapping and one count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the deaths of 33-year-old Marchellous Braddy and 27-year-old Nakeea Brooks in Fayetteville.

At this time, police have not said what motive there was behind the shootings. Fayetteville police said Santiago knew Braddy and Brooks prior to their deaths.

Law enforcement officers from the Fayetteville Police Department and other agencies were searching the wooded area off U.S. Highway 301 South on Tuesday morning for Santiago.

WRAL’s news helicopter flew over the expansive search in a field near the Brightleaf Flea Market in Smithfield between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., where a body was located.

Troopers at the scene said a person was firing at officers.

Neighbors said they saw a man speeding through an adjacent neighborhood, Johnston Community Estates, before he crashed his car and ran away. They said saw him hiding in the grass and firing at officers.

Drones were used to locate the man, and tear gas was deployed before he shot himself, authorities said.

Officers worked quickly to check on residents who lived beside the field, keeping them locked in their homes during the search for Santiago.

WRAL News later learned that Santiago was in the area because he had family who lived in that neighborhood.

The field where Santiago died was only five miles from Selma Memorial Gardens, where officials said Santiago crashed his car Monday night.

That was the second car abandoned during the search for Santiago. Earlier in the day, officials said Santiago abandoned another car on Blount Street in Smithfield. The driver of a Toyota jumped out of their vehicle, according to witnesses, who saw the man run away.

The search for Santiago began after officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home in the Creeks Edge townhome community in the 5700 block of Aftonshire Drive around 12:15 a.m. Monday.

The homeowner said he came home to find one man on the floor of his home, and Fayetteville police found a second person shot and killed outside in the backyard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

