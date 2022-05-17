Ayden’s “Kings of Q” BBQ Cook-Off and Festival returns this weekend

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - The 5th Annual “Kings of Q” BBQ Cook-Off and Festival kicks off this weekend in Ayden after a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This year, there will be 33 teams from across North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, and Virginia to compete in cooking categories including pork, ribs, chicken, and brisket.

Events kick off Friday evening with rides, a beer garden, vendors, and crafts. There will also be live music starting at 7:30 p.m. from one of the south’s favorite party bands, North Tower.

Saturday will be a full day activities with grills firing back up at 9 a.m. and running through 11 p.m.

A new highlight of this year’s BBQ festival will be a Hog Calling Contest. Registration begins at 11am. Dress the part, bring your best “Sooeeeyyy” call, and come join the fun. Celebrity judges, including WITN’s own Jim Howard, will determine whose call is the hoggiest.

Hog Callin' contest for King's of Q BBQ Festival (WITN)

There will be various featured shows throughout the day including a line dance instruction session, a martial arts performance, a Car Cruise and of course the “Kings of Q” Awards Ceremony. The day wraps up with live music with beach music legends, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard .

For more information, and to see a full schedule list, click here.

