U.S. Coast Guard rescues overboard dog

PAMLICO SOUND, N.C. (WITN) -Coast guardsmen rescued a dog who went overboard Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said it was conducting law enforcement missions when a call came over about a dog who fell from a boat in the Pamlico Sound.

Soon after coast guardsmen spotted movement in the calm waters and the dog, Myla was seen swimming towards the boat.

The crew says they made there way towards the distressed puppy and hauled her on board.

The crew gave the pup the VIP treatment before she was eventually reunited with her owners without any injuries.

“We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!” the station said in a social media post.

