Advertisement

U.S. Coast Guard rescues overboard dog

The rescue happened Saturday.
The rescue happened Saturday.(U.S. Coast Guard)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMLICO SOUND, N.C. (WITN) -Coast guardsmen rescued a dog who went overboard Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet said it was conducting law enforcement missions when a call came over about a dog who fell from a boat in the Pamlico Sound.

Soon after coast guardsmen spotted movement in the calm waters and the dog, Myla was seen swimming towards the boat.

The crew says they made there way towards the distressed puppy and hauled her on board.

The crew gave the pup the VIP treatment before she was eventually reunited with her owners without any injuries.

“We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!” the station said in a social media post.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Knolege Johnson and Jamir Davis
Teens arrested in Kinston shooting, two separate crimes are believed to be related

Latest News

New all-way stop
New all-way stop coming to Craven County intersection
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos
George W. Graham, Johnnie Mosley
Two former Lenoir County leaders die over the weekend
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death