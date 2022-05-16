Advertisement

Two teens and two juveniles injured in Elizabeth City shooting

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -An investigation is underway after four young people were injured in a Sunday night shooting in Elizabeth City.

According to Elizabeth City police, around 6:19 p.m. officers went out to an assault call at 901 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

When they got there, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

19-year-olds Jordan Jones and Kamarion Brothers were shot. Jones was shot in the right hand and Brothers was shot in the face.

Two juveniles were also hurt, one was shot in the hip while the other was injured in the face.

Police say all four were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call police at at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.

