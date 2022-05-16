Two former Lenoir County leaders die over the weekend

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Two Lenoir County leaders died over the weekend.

Former Kinston Mayor, Johnnie Mosley died at the age of 79 at his home on Saturday, according Mills Funeral Home.

Mosley was the first Black Mayor of Kinston.

Additionally, 73-year-old George W. Graham who represented Lenoir County in the North Carolina House and served on the county’s board of commissioners died Sunday morning at his home, according to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home.

Funeral arrangements for both Mosley and Graham are not finalized yet.

