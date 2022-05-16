Advertisement

Polls for primary election open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

Elections office in Eastern Carolina
Elections office in Eastern Carolina(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The polls are set to open Tuesday morning in this year’s primary election, along with general elections in several Eastern Carolina cities.

Voting locations open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. In several Eastern Carolina cities including Greenville, Jacksonville, and New Bern, voters will be casting ballots in municipal elections that were postponed last year as new district lines were drawn up.

Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis says it is important to know where your assigned voting location is before you head to the polls because one-stop voting has ended, and people are required to vote in their assigned precinct.

Davis says you can check with your local board of elections or visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website to find your voting location.

“The good advantage of doing that is there you can also see where your polling place is, as far as a map, pictures of it, and also you can see a copy of your sample ballot,” Davis said.

Polls close Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
More than 45,000 absentee ballots cast in Eastern Carolina ahead of primary election
Gov. Cooper
Cooper suggests expanding state budget to $29.3 billion, focuses on healthcare & education
Early voting continues in Eastern Carolina
Early voting continues through Saturday
Cawthorn responds to leaked video showing him simulating sex act