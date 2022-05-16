Polls for primary election open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The polls are set to open Tuesday morning in this year’s primary election, along with general elections in several Eastern Carolina cities.

Voting locations open at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. In several Eastern Carolina cities including Greenville, Jacksonville, and New Bern, voters will be casting ballots in municipal elections that were postponed last year as new district lines were drawn up.

Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis says it is important to know where your assigned voting location is before you head to the polls because one-stop voting has ended, and people are required to vote in their assigned precinct.

Davis says you can check with your local board of elections or visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website to find your voting location.

“The good advantage of doing that is there you can also see where your polling place is, as far as a map, pictures of it, and also you can see a copy of your sample ballot,” Davis said.

Polls close Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

