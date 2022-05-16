Advertisement

Police: 2 people found dead at Fayetteville home

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Two people were found dead early Monday in a neighborhood in a North Carolina city, and police have begun a search for a suspect.

A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department says officers responding to a call early Monday morning found a homeowner who had arrived to find a body lying on the floor inside the home. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers then found a second person in the yard of the home who also was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims haven’t been released and police haven’t said how the two died.

