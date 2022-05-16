Advertisement

Onslow County man is “shaking” after $2 million scratch-off win

$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket
$100 Million Mega Cash scratch-off lottery ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina man hit the jackpot after taking a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Ricky Futrell of Richlands won the first $2 million prize on the new scratch-off game that launched this month.

“I’m shaking,” said Futrell. “It’s overwhelming.”

Futrell bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on Richlands Highway in Richlands.

In collecting the prize, Futrell could choose an annuity of $100,000 a year for 20 years or a lump sum of $1.2 million. He chose the $1.2 million cash prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $852,126.

The $100 Million Mega Cash game launched this month with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million prizes and all eight $100,000 prizes remain to be won.

