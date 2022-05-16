Advertisement

No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County

Shooting
Shooting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No charges will be filed after a brother shot and killed his brother over the weekend.

Wayne County deputies say they were called to a home on Weaver Road in the Grantham area on Saturday for a shooting.

They found Brooks Taylor in the backyard of his home with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Jeffrey Taylor admitted to shooting his brother after they had a confrontation. Jeffrey Taylor said his brother came toward him with a weapon and that he was concerned for his safety.

After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, deputies decided Taylor would not be charged with the shooting.

