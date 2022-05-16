Advertisement

New all-way stop coming to Craven County intersection

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A busy intersection in one Eastern Carolina county is being transformed into an all-way stop.

On Tuesday, weather permitting, North Carolina Department of Transportation will be adding stop signs on Old U.S. 70 at Tuscarora-Rhems Road/ Dry Monia Road. This new traffic pattern was identified by the NCDOT as a good tool to reduce the number of crashes in this area.

Currently, drivers on Old U.S. 70 do not have to stop. Crews expect to complete the work by mid-afternoon the same day.

Drivers in this area should be alert for crews working and prepare for the new traffic design.

