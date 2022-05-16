NCDHHS shares suggestions for families dealing with baby formula shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In the midst of the nationwide baby formula shortage, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is giving advice to families on how to navigate the crisis safely.

The shortage, brought on by supply chain issues and a recall of certain Abbott formulas, has left many families with a severe lack of baby formula.

The NCDHHS says families who cannot find formula for their child should talk to their child’s health care provider about the best feeding plan. More suggestions from the department can be found here.

The department also made clear these reminders for families:

Do not water down your baby’s formula to stretch it out. It can be extremely dangerous to do so.

Do not try to make homemade formula or give your baby toddler formula before their first birthday. These actions can be dangerous.

Only buy formula from known and respected retailers, not from unknown people, online resellers, or from overseas. How formula is stored and shipped can impact its safety.

The state DHHS says it is taking several steps with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies and suppliers to help make it easier for families, including using the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children to help connect families directly to needed formula.

Updates from the DHHS will be shared here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.