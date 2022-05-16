Advertisement

NCDHHS shares suggestions for families dealing with baby formula shortage

Parents have been searching for baby formula in stores for months, and recalls have limited the...
Parents have been searching for baby formula in stores for months, and recalls have limited the supply.(Credit: Jesse Slade)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - In the midst of the nationwide baby formula shortage, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is giving advice to families on how to navigate the crisis safely.

The shortage, brought on by supply chain issues and a recall of certain Abbott formulas, has left many families with a severe lack of baby formula.

The NCDHHS says families who cannot find formula for their child should talk to their child’s health care provider about the best feeding plan. More suggestions from the department can be found here.

The department also made clear these reminders for families:

  • Do not water down your baby’s formula to stretch it out. It can be extremely dangerous to do so.
  • Do not try to make homemade formula or give your baby toddler formula before their first birthday. These actions can be dangerous.
  • Only buy formula from known and respected retailers, not from unknown people, online resellers, or from overseas. How formula is stored and shipped can impact its safety.

The state DHHS says it is taking several steps with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies and suppliers to help make it easier for families, including using the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children to help connect families directly to needed formula.

Updates from the DHHS will be shared here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Health experts worry COVID death tolls pose threat to summer plans
Health experts worry COVID death tolls pose threat to summer plans
Baby formula shortage leaves ENC parents desperate
‘I’ve looked from here to Virginia’: Baby formula shortage looms large for ENC families
Eastern Carolina hospital officials react to safety rankings
Crews working on site of demolished building in Williamston
Walls test negative for asbestos at former Williamston apartment site