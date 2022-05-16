More than 45,000 absentee ballots cast in Eastern Carolina ahead of primary election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than 45,000 absentee ballots were cast in Eastern Carolina ahead of the primary election on Tuesday.

North Carolina State Board of Elections data shows 45,687 ballots were cast in the 15 Eastern Carolina counties.

Overall for the state, 576,520 absentee ballots were cast out of 7,290,287 total registered voters. That means the turnout was 7.91%.

Pitt County had the most citizens of all Eastern Carolina counties submit absentee ballots, with 9,885 ballots submitted.

During one-stop early voting, registered voters could visit any of the polling sites in their county. On Election Day, that changes.

Registered voters must report to their assigned precinct to cast ballots. If you are unsure of your official precinct, click here to use the Voter Search tool provided by the NCSBE.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on Election Day in North Carolina and close at 7:30 p.m.

