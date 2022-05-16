Advertisement

Martin County NCWorks Career Center to relocate

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Martin County NCWorks Career Center is relocating to the campus of Martin Community College.

The Rivers East Workforce Development Board says the current location, at 407 East Boulevard in Williamston, will relocate to building one, room 12 on 1161 Kehukee Park Road at Martin Community College on May 24th.

Martin County NCWorks Career Center relocation
Martin County NCWorks Career Center relocation(Rivers East Workforce Development Board)

“We are excited to enhance our partnership and have our NCWorks Center co-located on the main campus of Martin Comunity College,” Jennie Bowen, Workforce Development director said. “We have been co-located at the MCC-Bertie Campus for almost two years, and have seen how this move will allow our customers to receive more seamless career and training services between NCWorks and Martin Community College.”

The board’s office is located at 1502 N. Market St., Suite A in Washington. For more information on this relocation, call (252) 974-1815.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
Reward offered for information on endangered red wolf death
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Shooting
No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

Police: 2 people found dead at Fayetteville home
Bertie County Courthouse
State DHHS takes control of Bertie County DSS Child Welfare Services
First responders recognized during National EMS Week
First responders recognized during National Emergency Medical Services Week
Parents have been searching for baby formula in stores for months, and recalls have limited the...
NCDHHS shares suggestions for families dealing with baby formula shortage