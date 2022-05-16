Martin County NCWorks Career Center to relocate

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Martin County NCWorks Career Center is relocating to the campus of Martin Community College.

The Rivers East Workforce Development Board says the current location, at 407 East Boulevard in Williamston, will relocate to building one, room 12 on 1161 Kehukee Park Road at Martin Community College on May 24th.

Martin County NCWorks Career Center relocation (Rivers East Workforce Development Board)

“We are excited to enhance our partnership and have our NCWorks Center co-located on the main campus of Martin Comunity College,” Jennie Bowen, Workforce Development director said. “We have been co-located at the MCC-Bertie Campus for almost two years, and have seen how this move will allow our customers to receive more seamless career and training services between NCWorks and Martin Community College.”

The board’s office is located at 1502 N. Market St., Suite A in Washington. For more information on this relocation, call (252) 974-1815.

