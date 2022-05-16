Man in critical condition after Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in critical condition after being shot Sunday night in Washington.

Police said they were called to the 700 block of North Market Street around 9:15 p.m. where they found Herman Branch on a sidewalk.

The 47-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and arm area. He was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment of his wounds.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.