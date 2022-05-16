Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Skies turn bright blue for Election Day Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Here are some of the STORM REPORTS from Monday’s First Alert Weather Day: A trained spotter in New Bern reported a tornado this evening. The spotter reported power flashes and debris in the air. Local law enforcement are not reporting any significant structural issues in New Bern. Duke Energy reports via the National Weather Service, 1221 customers without power in Western New Bern and Trent Woods.

A farm building was blown over a few miles south of Gardnerville near the Pitt/Craven County line. Metal roofing was displaced and trees were blown down in Pinetown. A tree blew onto the roof of a mobile home in Jamesville. Ten to 12 power poles were blown over in the Plymouth area. Quarter size hail was reported near Ernul in Craven County. A flag pole was bent and pea size hail was reported in Vanceboro in Craven County. A trampoline was blown into a vehicle in Greene County. First Alert Radar showed hail in Pactolus in Pitt County. More than 250 power customers were without power in Grifton in Pitt County.

The front will be off the coast well before sunrise Tuesday allowing drier air to build into Eastern NC. Enjoy sunny skies and slightly less humidity for the Primary Election Day. Temperatures will go from the low 60s at sunrise to the low and mid 80s by late afternoon. Winds will be light from the northwest.

More nice weather is expected Wednesday after morning lows in the upper 50s, afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. This will signal the start of warming trend.

Highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be in the 90s, our first stretch of 90° weather of the year. Along with the heat will come higher humidity. Outside of an isolated storm late on Thursday, the forecast looks dry into Saturday.

Tonight

Clearing skies from west to east. Low 62. Wind W 5-10.

Tuesday

Sunny and dry. High of 84. Wind W 5-10

Wednesday

Partly sunny and warm. High of 86. Wind SW 5-10

Thursday

Mostly sunny and hot with an isolated storm possible. High of 91. Wind SW 7-12. Rain chance: 30%

Friday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 95. Wind SW 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and hot. High 94. Wind SW-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.