First responders recognized during National Emergency Medical Services Week

By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First responders are being recognized during National Emergency Medical Services Week.

The special week, which began Sunday and runs through Saturday, recognizes dispatchers and emergency medical workers for their life-saving efforts and sacrifices in their communities.

Lieutenant Christian Capizzi with Greenville Fire-Rescue says emergency workers often work 24-hour shifts and face a wide variety of challenges throughout their workdays. He says paramedics and EMTs respond to everything from minor injuries to patients in cardiac arrest. He says the profession is challenging but rewarding.

“Saving someone’s life, as generic as that may sound. Going to somebody who is pulseless and not breathing and they walk out of the hospital,” Capizzi said.

National EMS Week has been observed every year since President Gerald Ford created the observance in 1974.

