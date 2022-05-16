Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible as temperatures continue to rise

The storms will ride along a rain band, impacting most, if not all, of Eastern North Carolina
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a front we’ve been tracking over the past several days, and while it initially looked like it’d wash out before it reached us, the state of our atmosphere was more concerning. Over the past several days, we’ve seen a steady rise in temperatures, particularly in some of our inland communities. And the temperature gains haven’t arrived by themselves as our humidity levels have shot up as well. This rise of heat and humidity will keep going Monday, sending our max temps into the upper 80s and dew points into the mid to upper 60s. Basically, our atmosphere will resemble a charged battery ready for any sort of atmospheric lift to spark a rapid energy release. And that’s why even Monday’s weak cold front will be consequential.

The front itself will arrive Monday evening through Monday night, clearing the coast around or slightly after midnight. The thunderstorm activity could start before the front arrives simply due to the rapid heating of the day. The temperature difference between inland communities and the air over the Atlantic is large this time of year, and that temperature difference fuels sea breeze fronts that help generate afternoon storms. We’ll see this phenomena occur Monday, giving coastal communities an earlier thunderstorm start time. The good news is that areas receiving rain ahead of the main frontal boundary will have a more stable atmosphere overhead, which will decrease the chances of severe weather once the front does arrive.

Graphical representation of severe weather threats Eastern NC will experience Monday (5-16-22)
Graphical representation of severe weather threats Eastern NC will experience Monday (5-16-22)(WITN Weather)

The main threats everyone will face are damaging wind gusts (+60 mph) and heavy downpours causing low visibility on the roads. Our chance of hail and tornadoes is not exceptionally high due to the weak nature of the front. However those threat levels do NOT reside at zero, there is an outside chance at both being realized. Once the main boundary line of storms moves over your community (likely to happen around or after sunset), your severe weather threat will be over and skies will gradually clear for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quay Davis
Inmate transported from Bertie Correctional mistakenly released
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
insert
Man found dead after empty boat seen in the water near Emerald Isle
Ronald Bullock
Washington man charged with meth trafficking after chase into Greenville
The truck tore a ten-foot wide hole in the side of the bridge.
Driver survives after truck crashes 50 feet off New Bern bridge onto highway below

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question May 12
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What is the rainbow like spot in the clouds?
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question May 11
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which is not a cloud type?
Strong to severe storms are expected to pop up across the East in two rounds this...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Isolated afternoon storms show potential for severe strength
An update from the U.S. Drought Monitor for Eastern NC as of 5-5-22
DROUGHT UPDATE: More of the East slips into drought conditions