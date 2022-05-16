Edgecombe County tire plant proposal officially deflated

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Triangle Tyre has officially withdrawn from a project to build a tire plant in Edgecombe County.

Triangle Tyre, which is the 14th largest tire manufacturer in the world, announced in late 2017 that its first tire plant outside of China would be placed in Edgecombe County at the Kingsboro Business Park. The project was expected to be a $580 million investment and add up to 800 jobs.

However, in March, the company announced it was withdrawing from the project due to a number of issues that caused its leadership to decide to discontinue the project in order to focus on its business needs in China.

Triangle officially gave the 400-acre site back to Edgecombe County last Friday.

The Carolinas Gateway Partnership says the site has already attracted multiple potential projects and discussions are ongoing with other companies interested in locating there.

