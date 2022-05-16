Advertisement

DMV adding Saturday hours to select state offices

Greenville DMV office
Greenville DMV office(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
May. 16, 2022
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is adding Saturday hours at 16 driver’s license offices, two of which are in Eastern Carolina.

Starting May 21, the agency says services will be provided on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the following offices:

  • Greenville, 4651 N. Creek Dr.
  • Jacksonville, 299 Wilmington Hwy.

The state DOT says the action is being taken to prepare for the busy summer season. Other offices that will offer the Saturday service include ones in Fayetteville, Raleigh, Wilmington, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and more.

The DOT says the expanded hours on Saturday will only be available through August 27 and are meant for express services for walk-in customers only.

The state DMV offers many services online and encourages people to look here to see if they need to go to the office.

