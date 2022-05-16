Camp Lejeune to increase gate closures for security upgrades

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune is phasing in gate closures over the next three months for security upgrades.

The closures will be at the Wilson Gate and will begin May 25th at 6 p.m.

Camp Lejeune says although additional guards will be around to deal with increased traffic at the Holcomb Gate, drivers can expect delays during the following main construction dates at the Wilson Gate:

Phase 1: May 25th at 6 p.m. to June 24th at 6 p.m. All outbound lanes closed Personnel should leave the installation via the Holcomb Gate Bougainville Drive will be limited to personnel accessing the adjacent military housing neighborhoods or Camp Johnson from Camp Lejeune

Phase 2: July 5th at 6 p.m. to July 26th at 6 p.m. All inbound lanes closed Personnel should enter the installation via the Holcomb Gate All visitors should use the Camp Lejeune Contractor Vetting Office at the Holcomb Gate or the New River Visitor Center for visitor services

Phase 3: Aug. 11th at 6 p.m. to Aug. 14th at 11:59 p.m. Complete gate closure Personnel should enter and leave the installation via the Holcomb Gate All visitors should use the Camp Lejeune Contractor Vetting Office at the Holcomb Gate or the New River Visitor Center for visitor services



Camp Lejeune says the security upgrades at the Wilson Gate are part of a larger project where several gates will undergo phased closures over the next year. These gate upgrades and phased closures will be announced before each project.

