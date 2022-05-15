Advertisement

Hurricanes beat Bruins in game seven to clinch series, advance to round two

Carolina 3, Boston 2
By Eric Gullickson
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Max Domi scored twice in the second period while Antti Raanta had 27 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 to win the deciding Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.

Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, Carolina advanced to the second round to face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jake DeBrusk scored a second-period goal for the Bruins, while David Pastrnak had one with 21.7 seconds left with Boston having pulled Jeremy Swayman for the extra attacker.

Swayman had 28 saves for Boston. The Canes will face the winner of New York and Pittsburgh next round. Their game 7 is on Sunday night.

