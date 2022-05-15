Greenville Utilities Operation Spring Clean continues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Utilities continues “Operation Spring Clean,” from May 15 -20, in areas from Greenville Blvd between 264 Alt to Old Tar Road, to the end of Greenville Utilities water distribution system.

From Sunday Evening through Friday morning, cleaning will be conducted during 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

According to Greenville Utilities, all 702 miles of GUC’s water distribution lines will be cleaned during the 13-week period.

If customers experience air or discolored water in their water lines as a result of the cleanout, GUC recommends turning on the cold water faucet in the bathtub and allow it to run for five to 10 minutes.

